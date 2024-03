Graverobbers find more than what is physically lost in new film 'La Chimera' NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Italian director Alice Rohrwacher about her new film, "La Chimera," about a group of grave robbers in the 1980s. Lilia Pino Blouin translates.

Movies Graverobbers find more than what is physically lost in new film 'La Chimera' Graverobbers find more than what is physically lost in new film 'La Chimera' Listen · 6:46 6:46 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Italian director Alice Rohrwacher about her new film, "La Chimera," about a group of grave robbers in the 1980s. Lilia Pino Blouin translates. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor