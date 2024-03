Don Winslow ends trilogy, and his writing career, with final novel 'City in Ruins' NPR's Scott Simon talks to best-selling suspense author Don Winslow about what he says is his final novel, "City in Ruins."

Author Interviews Don Winslow ends trilogy, and his writing career, with final novel 'City in Ruins' Don Winslow ends trilogy, and his writing career, with final novel 'City in Ruins' Listen · 8:30 8:30 NPR's Scott Simon talks to best-selling suspense author Don Winslow about what he says is his final novel, "City in Ruins." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor