NBC hires, then immediately fires, former Republican party chair as commentator Scott Simon talks with Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the conservative website The Dispatch, about former Republican party chair Ronna McDaniel very brief stint at NBC.

Media NBC hires, then immediately fires, former Republican party chair as commentator NBC hires, then immediately fires, former Republican party chair as commentator Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon talks with Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of the conservative website The Dispatch, about former Republican party chair Ronna McDaniel very brief stint at NBC. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor