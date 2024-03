Are ties out of fashion? We check in on neckwear Prompted by a recent photo of three U.S. presidents in suits without neckwear, NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell about how popular ties are — or aren't.

Culture Are ties out of fashion? We check in on neckwear Are ties out of fashion? We check in on neckwear Listen · 3:58 3:58 Prompted by a recent photo of three U.S. presidents in suits without neckwear, NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell about how popular ties are — or aren't. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor