What eclipse watchers should expect on April 8 In early April, a total solar eclipse will trace an arc across North America. Here's what to expect if you're going to see it.

What eclipse watchers should expect on April 8 What eclipse watchers should expect on April 8 Listen · 3:49 3:49 In early April, a total solar eclipse will trace an arc across North America. Here's what to expect if you're going to see it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor