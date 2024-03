Authorities are clearing the damage from the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse Clearing the wreckage of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was destroyed by a container ship is an urgent priority. How long until maritime traffic can resume is far from clear.

