Istanbul votes for its mayor today, after a busy campaign season featuring Erdogan In Turkey's March 31 local elections, the race for the mayor of Istanbul is a marquee event.

World Istanbul votes for its mayor today, after a busy campaign season featuring Erdogan Istanbul votes for its mayor today, after a busy campaign season featuring Erdogan Listen · 2:54 2:54 In Turkey's March 31 local elections, the race for the mayor of Istanbul is a marquee event. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor