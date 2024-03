A conversation with the author of 'There's always this year' NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to Hanif Abdurraqib about the new book There's Always This Year. It's a mix of memoir, essays, and poems, looking at the role basketball played in Abdurraqib's life.

Author Interviews A conversation with the author of 'There's always this year' A conversation with the author of 'There's always this year' Listen · 13:31 13:31 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to Hanif Abdurraqib about the new book There's Always This Year. It's a mix of memoir, essays, and poems, looking at the role basketball played in Abdurraqib's life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor