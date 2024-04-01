Can breaking the law be good for business?

Enlarge this image LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images

Does breaking the law ... make financial sense? Paying future fines and settlements at the risk of harm to people and the environment? Some legal scholars argue that's just the cost of doing business.

Today, we ask whether a company's duty is to the law ... or to its shareholders.

Related Episodes:

How much does this cow weigh?

For Rent: Fast Fashion

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.