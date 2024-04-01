The two sides of Guyana: a green champion and an oil producer

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ryan Kellman/NPR Ryan Kellman/NPR

For Guyana the potential wealth from oil development was irresistible — even as the country faces rising seas. Today on the show, host Emily Kwong talks to reporter Camila Domonoske about her trip to Guyana and how the country is grappling with its role as a victim of climate change while it moves forward with drilling more oil. (encore)

For more of Camila's reporting and pictures from her visit, check out "Guyana is a poor country that was a green champion. Then Exxon discovered oil."

Want to more about how countries around the world are grappling with climate change? Write us at shortwave@npr.org to let us know — your suggestion might become a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced for Morning Edition by Taylor Haney and edited by Rafael Nam. Photos by Ryan Kellman. Tamica Garnett contributed to this report. It was edited for Short Wave by Sara Sarasohn, produced by Thomas Lu, and fact-checked by Margaret Cirino. The audio engineer for this episode was Stu Rushfield.