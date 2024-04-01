Jacob Collier's sonic world keeps expanding on 'Djesse Vol. 4'

Set List "Little Blue (feat. Brandi Carlile)"

"A Rock Somewhere (feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)"

"WELLLL"

"Can't Help Falling in Love"

Jacob Collier knows that even the smallest detail can make a huge difference in a song. The British singer, songwriter and composer crafts music filled to the brim with ideas, and he has a masterful knowledge of the craft.

Collier's new album, Djesse Vol. 4, is a continuation of his ambitious collaborative project that's seen him work with a dizzying number of artists, including Brandi Carlile, Stormzy and Michael McDonald.

In this session, Collier talks about how it all came together in the studio and stage, where he captured 100,000 voices for a song. Collier talks about why he's happy to take on the role of music teacher to the internet, and of course, we get lost in the musical weeds, exploring the barely perceptible sounds hidden in between his tracks.