Some Nebraska manufacturers provide training to migrants to address labor shortage Some manufacturers in Nebraska seek to address labor shortages by providing training for newly arrived migrants and refugees in their native language.

National Some Nebraska manufacturers provide training to migrants to address labor shortage Some Nebraska manufacturers provide training to migrants to address labor shortage Listen · 3:43 3:43 Some manufacturers in Nebraska seek to address labor shortages by providing training for newly arrived migrants and refugees in their native language. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor