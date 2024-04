Dali cargo ship crew are still stuck in the Baltimore Harbor. How are they doing? The executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center provides insight into how crew members still aboard the Dali, and several other ships stuck in the Baltimore Harbor are faring.

National Dali cargo ship crew are still stuck in the Baltimore Harbor. How are they doing? Dali cargo ship crew are still stuck in the Baltimore Harbor. How are they doing? Listen · 3:54 3:54 The executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers' Center provides insight into how crew members still aboard the Dali, and several other ships stuck in the Baltimore Harbor are faring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor