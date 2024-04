Google launched Gmail 20 years ago. Many thought it was an April Fools' prank When Google launched Gmail 20 years ago today, many thought it was an April Fools' Day prank — 1 GB of storage was a lot then! But the email platform is no joke with well over a billion users today.

When Google launched Gmail 20 years ago today, many thought it was an April Fools' Day prank — 1 GB of storage was a lot then! But the email platform is no joke with well over a billion users today.