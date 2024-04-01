Google launched Gmail 20 years ago. Many thought it was an April Fools' prank

When Google launched Gmail 20 years ago today, many thought it was an April Fools' Day prank — 1 GB of storage was a lot then! But the email platform is no joke with well over a billion users today.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

When Google launched Gmail 20 years ago today, many people thought the whole thing was an April Fools' Day prank. Google advertised a whole gigabyte of email storage. That was a huge amount of space back then. The Associated Press reminds us that skeptics had their reasons. Google had previously proposed outlandish fake ideas on April 1, including a scratch-and-sniff feature on its search engine. Today, the email platform is no joke. It has well over a billion users.

It's MORNING EDITION.

