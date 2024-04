Dairy cows test positive for bird flu, but officials say risk to public is low Bird flu has been detected in cattle in several states. Its believed to be the first time the disease has infected dairy cows.

National Dairy cows test positive for bird flu, but officials say risk to public is low Dairy cows test positive for bird flu, but officials say risk to public is low Audio will be available later today. Bird flu has been detected in cattle in several states. Its believed to be the first time the disease has infected dairy cows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor