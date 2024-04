Saturday Night Live spoofs NPR's Tiny Desk In a sketch featured on SNL, comedian Ramy Youssef played a musician excited to be on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, but who keeps getting interrupted by a 35-year-old intern played by Bowen Yang.

Culture Saturday Night Live spoofs NPR's Tiny Desk Saturday Night Live spoofs NPR's Tiny Desk Audio will be available later today. In a sketch featured on SNL, comedian Ramy Youssef played a musician excited to be on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, but who keeps getting interrupted by a 35-year-old intern played by Bowen Yang. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor