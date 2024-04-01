Saturday Night Live spoofs NPR's Tiny Desk

In a sketch featured on SNL, comedian Ramy Youssef played a musician excited to be on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, but who keeps getting interrupted by a 35-year-old intern played by Bowen Yang.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The joke was on NPR this past weekend. In a sketch featured on "Saturday Night Live," comedian Ramy Youssef played a musician excited to be on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series who keeps getting interrupted by a 35-year-old intern played by Bowen Yang.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

BOWEN YANG: (As character) Speaking of big, I'm brave enough to say it. That desk is not tiny.

(LAUGHTER)

MARTÍNEZ: The entire sketch is on YouTube. Live from New York - Wait. Wrong show. Maybe someday. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.