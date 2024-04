International Court of Justice orders Israel to allow more aid into Gaza The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to make sure than more aid is allowed into Gaza. The court says famine isn't just imminent, but has already set in, which Israel denies.

Middle East International Court of Justice orders Israel to allow more aid into Gaza International Court of Justice orders Israel to allow more aid into Gaza Listen · 3:30 3:30 The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to make sure than more aid is allowed into Gaza. The court says famine isn't just imminent, but has already set in, which Israel denies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor