Business Thousands of food workers in California will now earn at least $20 dollars an hour Thousands of food workers in California will now earn at least $20 dollars an hour Listen · 3:44 3:44 Nearly half a million food workers in California will now earn at least $20/hour. Major national chains like McDonalds' are not expected to be affected by the change, but small franchise owners are.