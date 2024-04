In Israel, tens of thousands of protesters have called for Netanyahu to step down Protesters in Israel have staged the largest demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the war began almost six months ago. They called for a ceasefire and for him to step down.

