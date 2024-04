Voters went big for the opposition in Turkey's local elections this weekend Turkey's municipal elections were the biggest snub to the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in years, leaving the opposition in control of Istanbul and many other key cities.

Middle East Voters went big for the opposition in Turkey's local elections this weekend Voters went big for the opposition in Turkey's local elections this weekend Listen · 3:25 3:25 Turkey's municipal elections were the biggest snub to the ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in years, leaving the opposition in control of Istanbul and many other key cities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor