Violence in eastern Congo has displaced millions of people. Some end up at this camp The Nkamira Transit Camp is home to more than 6,000 refugees fleeing violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The decades-long conflict is a legacy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Africa Violence in eastern Congo has displaced millions of people. Some end up at this camp Violence in eastern Congo has displaced millions of people. Some end up at this camp Audio will be available later today. The Nkamira Transit Camp is home to more than 6,000 refugees fleeing violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The decades-long conflict is a legacy of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor