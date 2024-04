A new deal may help reduce water pollution in Montana, Idaho The U.S. and tribal governments make progress against contaminated coal mine runoff from British Columbia, which has been polluting Montana and Idaho for years.

Environment A new deal may help reduce water pollution in Montana, Idaho A new deal may help reduce water pollution in Montana, Idaho Listen · 3:45 3:45 The U.S. and tribal governments make progress against contaminated coal mine runoff from British Columbia, which has been polluting Montana and Idaho for years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor