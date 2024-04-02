#2427: The Guy Test : The Best of Car Talk A few shows back, Click and Clack remarked that guys have a need to do stupid things sometimes -like driving through blinding snowstorms in order to pick up a few extra lightbulbs. And wouldn't you know that a PHD somewhere has seen fit to measure 'Guy-ness' with a quick, multiple-answer quiz. Find out if you're a 'real guy' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk