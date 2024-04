Refugees from Violence in Democratic Republic of Congo Flee to Rwanda : State of the World from NPR Violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is increasing and has caused over a million people to flee their homes. It is threatening to become a regional war. Many of the displaced end up next door in Rwanda and we hear about the conflict from some Congolese in a refugee camp.

State of the World from NPR Understanding the Worsening Violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo Understanding the Worsening Violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo Listen · 5:57 5:57 Enlarge this image toggle caption Jacques Nkinzingabo for NPR Jacques Nkinzingabo for NPR Violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo is increasing and has caused over a million people to flee their homes. It is threatening to become a regional war. Many of the displaced end up next door in Rwanda and we hear about the conflict from some Congolese in a refugee camp.