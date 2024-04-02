The Contenders Vol. 6: The songs we can't stop playing this week

A couple of times a month we like to check in on our running tally of our favorite new tracks — we call them "contenders" for our Best Songs of the Year list, which is published every December. Our latest update includes the beguiling and deceptively seductive "Canopy" from Canadian R&B singer Charlotte Day Wilson, wry punk from the Brooklyn band Gustaf, Big Thief singer Adrianne Lenker's latest (and breathtaking) solo work, and more. With NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

Gustaf: "Starting and Staring," from Package, Pt. 2

Mustafa: "Imaan" (Single)

Adrianne Lenker: "No Machine," from Bright Future

Charlotte Day Wilson: "Canopy," from Cyan Blue

Gary Clark Jr.: "Maktub," from JPEG RAW

Nourished by Time: "Hell of a Ride," from Catching Chickens