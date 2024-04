Houston Astros relief pitcher Ronel Blanco has had quite a week First Blanco welcomed a new daughter, next he made his first Opening Day roster and then, because of injuries, he started against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday when he pitched a no hitter.

