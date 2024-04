Orthodox Church leaders called on to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine NPR's Michel Martin talks to attorney Lena Zezulin about growing calls for Russian Orthodox Church outposts abroad to break from the Moscow-based church and its support of the war in Ukraine.

Religion Orthodox Church leaders called on to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine Orthodox Church leaders called on to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks to attorney Lena Zezulin about growing calls for Russian Orthodox Church outposts abroad to break from the Moscow-based church and its support of the war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor