Iran's embassy in Syria is attacked — Iran blames Israel Tehran says Israel is responsible and reserves the right to retaliate — putting the region are on high alert for what might come next.

Middle East Iran's embassy in Syria is attacked — Iran blames Israel Iran's embassy in Syria is attacked — Iran blames Israel Audio will be available later today. Tehran says Israel is responsible and reserves the right to retaliate — putting the region are on high alert for what might come next. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor