How is the shutdown at Baltimore's port affecting other East Coast ports? While the collapsed Key Bridge is removed, NPR's Michel Martin talks to Bethann Rooney, port director for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, aboutaccommodating increased shipping traffic.

Business How is the shutdown at Baltimore's port affecting other East Coast ports? How is the shutdown at Baltimore's port affecting other East Coast ports? Audio will be available later today. While the collapsed Key Bridge is removed, NPR's Michel Martin talks to Bethann Rooney, port director for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, aboutaccommodating increased shipping traffic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor