Obituaries Lou Conter, last survivor of USS Arizona attack in Pearl Harbor, dies at 102 Lou Conter was on the battleship in December 1941 when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor drawing the U.S. into World War Two. Conter, a Navy quartermaster, was on the main deck when the bombing began.