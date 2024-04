Google to destroy private browsing history of millions who used 'Incognito Mode' After settling a class action suit over the company's incognito viewing mode in Chrome, Google says it will destroy millions of user search histories.

Law Google to destroy private browsing history of millions who used 'Incognito Mode' Google to destroy private browsing history of millions who used 'Incognito Mode' Audio will be available later today. After settling a class action suit over the company's incognito viewing mode in Chrome, Google says it will destroy millions of user search histories. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor