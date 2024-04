Turkey's main opposition party deals a significant blow to president's party Opponents of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan scored big wins in local elections. NPR's A Martinez talks to Turkish-American political scientist Soner Cagaptay about what the results tell us.

