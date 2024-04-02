Some people have excuses for their boss. Others get excuses from The Boss

A young fan who attended a Bruce Springsteen concert in San Francisco recently asked the rock legend to autograph a sign she had put together that read: "Skipping school. sign my note?"

(SOUNDBITE OF BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN SONG, "BADLANDS")

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Some people have excuses for their boss, but some lucky people get excuses from the Boss. We're talking about a young fan who attended a Bruce Springsteen concert in San Francisco recently, who asked the legend to autograph a sign she put together that read, skipping school - sign my note? She had a good reason to ask. Springsteen shows sometimes run three hours, which can be tough on a school night. Luckily, Springsteen saw the note and signed. Hopefully she got extra credit for chutzpah.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.