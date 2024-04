World leaders condemn Israeli airstrike on disaster relief workers in Gaza Fallout continues over the Israeli airstrike on a convoy of World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza, killing seven. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has apologized.

