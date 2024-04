Black girls have the spotlight in horror anthology 'The Black Girl Survives This One' NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Desiree Evans and Saraciea Fennell about their anthology of horror stories from Black writers with the racial and gender representation they've longed for in the genre.

Listen · 8:06