As polls close in Wisconsin's presidential primaries, here's what's motivating voters As voting closes in Wisconsin's primaries, voters are already looking to November. Four years ago, Biden beat out Trump by about 20,000 votes. The race will likely be decided again around the margins.

Elections As polls close in Wisconsin's presidential primaries, here's what's motivating voters As polls close in Wisconsin's presidential primaries, here's what's motivating voters Listen · 3:51 3:51 As voting closes in Wisconsin's primaries, voters are already looking to November. Four years ago, Biden beat out Trump by about 20,000 votes. The race will likely be decided again around the margins. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor