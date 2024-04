Survivors recount horrors of Israeli siege on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital Isreali forces concluded a two-week siege of Gaza's largest hospital. Survivors say forces destroyed the complex beyond repair, killed medics, detained hundreds of innocent people and burnt homes.

