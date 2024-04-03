Accessibility links
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' ropes us in and gives us everything to talk about : Pop Culture Happy Hour Throw on those boots with the spurs, grab your cowboy hat, and saddle up that horse, because Beyoncé's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter is here. Cowboy Carter is a country-fied album, full of legendary guests like Dolly Parton and Linda Martell, and duets with stars like Post Malone and Miley Cyrus — all tied together with the unbridled swagger of Queen Bey. But is Beyoncé knocking down the doors of the country establishment, or looking for validation?

Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' ropes us in and gives us everything to talk about

Beyoncé returns with her highly anticipated new album Cowboy Carter. Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment / Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment / Courtesy of the artist

Beyoncé returns with her highly anticipated new album Cowboy Carter.

Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment / Courtesy of the artist

