The 1A Record Club Listens To Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter'

This ain't Texas.

It's 1A. (Although we are on in Texas.) And today, our record club is listening to some Beyoncé.

Her new album, "Cowboy Carter," clocks in at 27 tracks and a little over an hour. The musical powerhouse plays a string of sounds rooted in country music. She even throws in her takes on some of the genre's classics.

But Black artists have long pioneered the country genre. You can learn about the history of Black women in country on Color Me Country Radio.

And we made a playlist of the other country artists featured on the album, as well as some of our own recommendations, which you can listen to here:

https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2urnjZBGEJcXskS5urTC1o?utm_source=generator

We break down the sounds Beyoncé explores in her latest project and how Black artists have long been excluded from the genre.

