Morning news brief Taiwan is hit by its strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years. Wisconsin's "uninstructed" voters sent President Biden a strong message on the war in Gaza. A Texas immigration law faces crucial test.

Asia Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:14 11:14 Taiwan is hit by its strongest earthquake in nearly 25 years. Wisconsin's "uninstructed" voters sent President Biden a strong message on the war in Gaza. A Texas immigration law faces crucial test. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor