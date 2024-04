Should whales have the same rights as people? Some indigenous Polynesians say yes, and they're pushing an initiative to give whales personhood rights as a way to combat climate change.

Animals Should whales have the same rights as people? Should whales have the same rights as people? Listen · 2:29 2:29 Some indigenous Polynesians say yes, and they're pushing an initiative to give whales personhood rights as a way to combat climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor