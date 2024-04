Poll: Americans overwhelmingly reject criminalizing abortion, divided on other issues A new poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist examines how Americans view the presidential election — where they agree, and where they disagree.

Politics Poll: Americans overwhelmingly reject criminalizing abortion, divided on other issues Poll: Americans overwhelmingly reject criminalizing abortion, divided on other issues Listen · 3:55 3:55 A new poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist examines how Americans view the presidential election — where they agree, and where they disagree. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor