After 67 years, Las Vegas' iconic Tropicana Hotel has closed The hotel was once a hang-out for the Rat Pack — magicians Siegfried and Roy debuted their act at the Tropicana, and the fictional spy James Bond stayed there in the 1971 film Diamonds are Forever.

