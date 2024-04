Permafrost underlying many remote villages in Alaska is thawing and that's a problem Many remote villages sit on permafrost — ground that used to stay frozen year round. For residents this threatens their ability to stay on the land where their families have lived for generations.

Many remote villages sit on permafrost — ground that used to stay frozen year round. For residents this threatens their ability to stay on the land where their families have lived for generations.