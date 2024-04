NYC aims to get more cargo bikes on the streets instead of trucks New York City hopes new rules will encourage cargo bikes to be used for deliveries instead of large trucks in a bid to reduce emissions as delivery consumption rises.

National NYC aims to get more cargo bikes on the streets instead of trucks NYC aims to get more cargo bikes on the streets instead of trucks Listen · 2:13 2:13 New York City hopes new rules will encourage cargo bikes to be used for deliveries instead of large trucks in a bid to reduce emissions as delivery consumption rises. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor