After deadly Israeli airstrike, aid workers may be more reluctant to risk their lives After seven of its workers were killed in Gaza, World Central Kitchen suspended work there. The nonprofit has become a major player in efforts to feed people in regions devastated by disaster or war.

Middle East After deadly Israeli airstrike, aid workers may be more reluctant to risk their lives After deadly Israeli airstrike, aid workers may be more reluctant to risk their lives Audio will be available later today. After seven of its workers were killed in Gaza, World Central Kitchen suspended work there. The nonprofit has become a major player in efforts to feed people in regions devastated by disaster or war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor