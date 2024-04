Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra is saying goodbye The group is going on a 31-show, North American farewell tour. Known for hits including "Xanadu" and "Mr. Blue Sky," ELO has sold more than 50 million albums since the band formed in the 1970s.

