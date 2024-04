The symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' NPR's A Martinez speaks to author and scholar Janell Hobson about the symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyonce's new album, which has been divisive among some fans.

Music News The symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' NPR's A Martinez speaks to author and scholar Janell Hobson about the symbolism of the American flag on the cover of Beyonce's new album, which has been divisive among some fans.